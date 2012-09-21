版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 21日 星期五

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 21

TAIPEI, Sept 21 Following are news items and
media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan holds rate, inflation in the crosshairs   
> Taiwan export orders shrink anew, China picks up 
> AUO fined $500 mln in U.S. for price fixing      
> Sharp denies talks with Intel on capital tie-up  
> Samsung to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple 
> Microsoft, HP skirted taxes via offshore units   
> Oracle sees software growth amid weak hardware   
> UK to ease rules for tech share listings         
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
