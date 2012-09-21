Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 21

TAIPEI, Sept 21 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Taiwan holds rate, inflation in the crosshairs > Taiwan export orders shrink anew, China picks up > AUO fined $500 mln in U.S. for price fixing > Sharp denies talks with Intel on capital tie-up > Samsung to add iPhone 5 to U.S. lawsuits vs Apple > Microsoft, HP skirted taxes via offshore units > Oracle sees software growth amid weak hardware > UK to ease rules for tech share listings > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. Gretai OTC index futures....... FTSE TW50 index.............