Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Sept 25

BRIEF-Keyera announces operational outage at Alberta Envirofuels
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TAIPEI, Sept 25 Following are news items and media reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > Foxconn China plant closed after 2,000 riot > Taiwan M2 money supply growth slows anew in Aug > Taiwan industrial output picks up in August > iPhone 5 supply constraints loom > Sharp sees smaller net profit than plan next yr > ASML buys linear motor maker Wijdeven Motion > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. Gretai OTC index futures....... FTSE TW50 index.............
* Alberta Envirofuels facility has been shut down for repairs following an operational issue that developed this past weekend
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to build, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02222017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:35 am: Federal cabinet likely to meet in New Delhi. 12:00 pm: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and government’s Digital Payments panel convenor Chandrababu Naidu at an event in Mumbai.