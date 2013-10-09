版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 9日 星期三 08:45 BJT

Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Oct 9

TAIPEI, Oct 9 Following are news items and media
reports that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> Taiwan's TSMC thinks big in micro chip race       
> Hon Hai to launch Indonesia handset operation     
> Taiwan, China regulators to meet -sources         
> Reuters global markets roundup                     
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.LIVE PRICES & DATA:
