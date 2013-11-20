Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 20

UPDATE 1-Uber's revenue hits $6.5 billion in 2016, still has large loss
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
TAIPEI, Nov 20 Following is some company-related and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. REUTERS HEADLINES > FSC asks banks to explain low loan pricing > China central bank vows faster FX reform > Samsung Elec says Gear smartwatch shipments hit 800,000 in 2 months > Reuters global markets roundup MEDIA REPORTS Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch for their accuracy. For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on -- Largan Precision sued Samsung Electronics in a California court that the South Korean company's Galaxy Note 2 camera infringed six of its patents. -- Hewlett-Packard said its procurement budget in Taiwan next year reaches $22 billion as it sees notebook PC sector bottoming out. (Commercial Times)
April 14 Ride-hailing service Uber Technologies Inc generated $6.5 billion in revenue last year and its gross bookings doubled to $20 billion, the company said on Friday.
April 14 Wal-Mart Stores Inc is in advanced discussions to buy online men’s fashion retailer Bonobos Inc, Recode reported on Friday, citing sources.
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.