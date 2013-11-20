版本:
Taiwan stocks - Factors to watch - Nov 20

TAIPEI, Nov 20 Following is some company-related
and market news that may affect the Taiwan stock market. 
    
    REUTERS HEADLINES
> FSC asks banks to explain low loan pricing      
 
> China central bank vows faster FX reform        
 
> Samsung Elec says Gear smartwatch shipments hit 800,000 in 2
months 
> Reuters global markets roundup                    
    
    MEDIA REPORTS
    Reuters has not verified these reports and does not vouch
for their accuracy.
    For newspaper summaries in Chinese click on 
    
    -- Largan Precision sued Samsung Electronics
 in a California court that the South Korean
company's Galaxy Note 2 camera infringed six of its patents.

    -- Hewlett-Packard said its procurement budget in
Taiwan next year reaches $22 billion as it sees notebook PC
sector bottoming out. (Commercial Times)
