Shares of Apple suppliers rebound on demand confidence

* Shares of Apple's suppliers jumped, with TPK limit-up
* Apple has not cut Q4 orders - supply chain sources
* Consensus thinks demand for iPhone, iPad still holds -
fund manager
By Clare Jim
TAIPEI, Sept 27 Shares of Apple Inc
suppliers rebounded on Tuesday after heavy losses in the
previous session as investors remain confident of continued
demand for the hot-selling devices of the California-based
company.
Two sources in Apple's supply chain said there were no
official order cuts from their client, however, one said he
would be cautious about actual orders to be placed for the
fourth quarter.
"There's no official downward revision and we'll still
prepare the same amount of materials for Q4 as planned, but
we'll also be cautious about actual orders to be placed as the
overall economy is slowing," a source with direct knowledge of
the matter told Reuters.
Another source said there was no change in orders from Apple
for the fourth quarter and their business would not be affected.
By 0212 GMT, touch panel maker TPK Holding Co Ltd
had surged by the daily limit, while touchscreen panel maker
Wintek Corp had jumped 5.7 percent.
Camera module maker Largan Precision Co Ltd and
Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd posted smaller
gains, up 3.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. The main
Taiwan share index was up 3.21 percent.
"Market consensus is that the transition between old and new
models in Q4-Q1 may affect shipments at Apple suppliers, but the
overall picture is still intact," said Bevan Yeh, a senior fund
manager of Prudential Financial Securities Investment Trust.
"The demand for Apple's iPhone and iPad is not falling."
On Monday, Apple suppliers tumbled following an analyst
report from JP Morgan out of Hong Kong that said the U.S.
company was cutting fourth-quarter sell-in orders for its iPad
tablet by 25 percent.
A U.S.-based JP Morgan analyst issued another report later,
however, saying he was aware of the supply chain noise and
reiterated that he expected Apple's iPad and iPhone build plans
and shipment levels to continue to increase going forward.
"In general, an implication of an acute supply chain cut
could concern investors, but our message to investors is: no
need for alarm," JP Morgan analyst Mark Moskowitz said in his
report on Monday.
(Editing by Chris Lewis)