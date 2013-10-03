Taiwan stocks rise; TSMC, banks up

TAIPEI, Oct 3 Taiwan stocks jumped 1.5 percent on Thursday, beating most regional bourses, led by chip maker TSMC on a local media report that 7 percent of its revenue will be contributed by Apple Inc's new generation processor A7X. At about two hours into trade, the main TAIEX index climbed to 8,338.56 points, extending the 1.15 percent gain in the prior session. TSMC, the world's top contract chip maker, rose 3 percent, boosting semiconductor shares by 2 percent. Major sectors were all in the positive territory, with techs and banks both trading more than 1 percent higher. These two are the most heavily weighted sectors of the market. However, touch screen maker Wintek saw a 1.2 percent decline. Its third-quarter revenue failed to meet expectations, according to a local media report. The Taiwan dollar was up T$0.169 to stand at T$29.44 to the U.S. dollar. ASIA-PACIFIC STOCK MARKET REPORTS: Japan.......... S.Korea..... S.E. Asia..... Hong Kong..... China....... Australia/NZ.. India......... REPORTS ON OTHER MARKETS: Wall Street....... Gold......... Currency.. Eurostocks....... Oil........... JP bonds... ADR Report...... LME metals.. US bonds... Scrolling stocks news US...... Scrolling stocks news Europe.. Wall Street Week Ahead.............. Global Week Ahead.................. Real time FX commentary........... DIARIES: U.S. earnings diary.............. Top global economic events....... All diaries.......................... TOP NEWS: Asian companies....... U.S. companies.... European companies.... Forex............. Global economy...... Technology, media. Financial services.... Political risk...... A multimedia version of Reuters Top News is available at:LIVE PRICES & DATA: World stocks......... Asian stocks.... Dow Jones................ NASDAQ.............. Nikkei.................. FTSE 100............ World forecasts... Asia Macro data.. Currency rates.... Debt... LME price overview...... Taiwan dollar............ TAIWAN EQUITY MARKET: Full directory................ TAIEX................... TAIEX sub-indices........... Taiwan OTC index...... TAIMEX Taiwan index futures..... SGX-MSCI Taiwan index futures.. Gretai OTC index futures....... FTSE TW50 index.............