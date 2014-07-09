Techs drag Taiwan stocks lower; banks jump

TAIPEI, July 9 Taiwan stocks fell 0.4 percent on Wednesday as market sentiment was under pressure following losses on Wall Street, with recent winners such as Apple Inc supplier Largan Precision leading the decline. However, banking stocks jumped 0.5 percent. Shares in Fubon Financial, parent of Taiwan's No.2 insurer, rose 2 percent after the company reported its first-half profit topped the combined profit of the first three quarters of 2013. Smaller rival CTBC Financial added 1.3 percent. At around 0200 GMT, the main TAIEX index had declined to 9,490.91, in line with most regional bourses. Largan, which makes camera modules, was off 2 percent, while iPhones assembler Hon Hai Precision slipped 0.5 percent. The overall electronics subindex was 0.5 percent lower. The Taiwan dollar rose 0.224 percent to stand at T$29.903 to the U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)