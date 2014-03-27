UPDATE 2-Chinese tech shares tumble as weak King debut in U.S. spooks investors

(Updates stock prices at Hong Kong market close)
HONG KONG, March 27 Shares in Chinese Internet
and software companies tumbled on Thursday, tracking losses in
U.S.-listed peers, after a weak debut by gaming firm King
Digital Entertainment Plc highlighted investor concerns
that the sector was overpriced.
Shares in Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest
listed Internet firm with a profitable mobile gaming business,
fell more than 5.9 percent to their lowest close in seven weeks,
while the Hang Seng Composite Index for Information Technology
fell nearly 5 percent, its biggest drop in nearly two
months.
Mobile gaming industry executives had hoped King's stock
market debut would revive interest in their notoriously fickle
industry. The stock, however, fell as much as 16 percent on its
U.S. debut.
"The market right now is doing some selective buying and
profit taking, like in the Internet sector because they're
bearish and some investors may think that it's a little bit too
high," said Linus Yip, a Hong Kong-based strategist with First
Shanghai Securities.
Some analysts also questioned the prudence of Tencent's
recent purchases, which include a $500 million stake in South
Korean mobile gaming firm CJ Games. The company has made
acquisitions for $895 million in March alone.
"Tencent has been carrying out too many acquisitions for too
high prices," said Eugene Law, business development director at
securities house China Galaxy International.
Tencent is roughly one-third owned by South African
publisher Naspers Ltd.
Investors were also wary after the weak King debut, Law
added.
King's IPO was the largest U.S. tech IPO since Twitter's
market debut in November, and the second-worst
performing after textbook rental and academic service company
Chegg Inc, which plummeted 23 percent, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
At 0505 GMT, Hong Kong-listed web game developer NetDragon
Websoft was down 4.7 percent, while software company
Kingsoft Corp Ltd had dropped 6.5 percent. Shares of
online game developer Boyaa slid 9.7 percent, while
software firm Sinosoft Tech fell nearly 14 percent.
U.S.-listed Chinese tech firms such as Sohu.Com Inc
closed down 7.2 percent, while Sina Corp fell 3.7
percent. Qunar Cayman Islands Ltd was 7.7 percent
lower.
The broader market Hang Seng Index eased 0.24
percent.
