STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-Bank of Ayudhya up after Japan MUFG stake bid report

Shares in Bank of Ayudhya Pcl rose after a local
newspaper cited a financial market source as saying that Japan's
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) had offered to
acquire General Electric's stake in the Thai bank at 40
baht per share.
The potential acquisition of the 25.3 percent stake, or
around 1.54 billion shares, from GE Capital International
Holding Corporation will be worth almost 62 billion baht ($2
billion).
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group is among bidders for General
Electric's stake in Thailand's fifth-largest lender. Others
include Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Bhd