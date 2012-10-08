STOCKS NEWS THAILAND-CIMB Thai surges on Bank of Ayudhya buy report

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Shares in CIMB Thai Bank Pcl jumped as much as 23 percent to 2.96 baht, the highest since Nov. 5, 2010, after a newspaper reported that its parent, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , planned to buy a stake in Bank of Ayudhya.
Local newspaper Khao Hoon quoted a market source as saying that Malaysian bank CIMB had conducted due diligence on a plan to acquire about 25 percent stake in Bank of Ayudhya from General Electric Co (GE( and sought business cooperation with CIMBT in which it owns 93.15 percent.
GE sold about a quarter of its stake in Bank of Ayudhya late last month, cutting its share in the bank to 25.3 percent. .
CIMBT shares were up 19.2 percent at 2.86 baht. The banking subindex was down 0.9 percent while the broader SET index fell 0.4 percent.
1133 (0433 GMT)
(Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap in Bangkok; viparat.jantraprapapweth@thomsonreuters.com); Editing by Jijo Jacob
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.