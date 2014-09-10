Need for trade execution transparency gains on Wall Street

* Ignorance of order execution spurs new business
* Compliance with 'best execution' also a driver
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Sept 10 Executing an order in the
stock market may be lightening fast but many investors do not
know how trades happen while rules to ensure full transparency
are lacking, a potential bonanza for businesses that can fill
this hole in the marketplace.
TABB Group, a Wall Street research and consulting firm, on
Wednesday launched "Clarity," a trading venue and routing
analytics service that will cull information from major brokers
in the hopes of boosting order transparency in the stock market.
Also on Wednesday, consultants KOR Group announced a best
execution accreditation service geared to analyzing trading
policies and procedure at asset management firms, and to provide
analysis of order flow and routing decisions.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires that
brokers obtain the "best execution" of customer orders, but the
obligation is so hard to enforce, regulatory fines are rare.
SEC Chair Mary Jo White in June acknowledged that monitoring
the execution quality and costs of orders can be difficult for
even the most sophisticated investors because of the large
number of trading venues and order types available to brokers.
White ordered her staff to recommend a rule that would
enhance order routing disclosures. Her comments reflect growing
concern on Wall Street that compliance and order execution needs
to improve for professional investors, many of whom know little
about order routing.
These investors are increasingly at a loss to explain what
exactly happens when trades are executed, said Larry Tabb,
founder and chief executive officer of TABB Group.
"The market is getting harder to trade," Tabb said, noting
the increased usage of dark pools and fragmented liquidity.
TABB aims to provide greater transparency and insight into
trading, and to limit information leakage that large orders that
oozes out when it is chopped into hundreds of smaller orders in
a bid to go unnoticed.
The SEC requires stock exchanges, alternative trading venues
and broker-dealers to publicly divulge statistics in comparable
formats to help investors understand the quality of trade
executions and in making decisions about order routing.
The statistics are published in Rule 605 and 606 reports,
but the data are not fully comparable as they only reflect the
type of orders each trading venue receives. Another difficulty
is each customer's objective may differ.
These shortfalls have sown confusion among investors and
their brokers. Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Securities and Goldman
Sachs all say in disclaimers about trading disclosures that they
alone are not a reliable basis to address whether the most
favorable terms were obtained.
Regulators will begin to push the securities industry toward
a more quantitative and systematic approach, and clients will
demand asset managers employ more rigorous and open
methodologies, according to KOR Group. That may help the SEC and
Wall Street watchdog Financial Industry Regulatory Authority in
policing in these areas, said Chris Nagy, founder and chief
executive of KOR.
"Best-ex cases are some of the hardest cases for the SEC and
FINRA to bring, because it's so nebulous," said Nagy.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)