Turkish lira firms; bank shares lower after sales

* Lira edges up on c.bank tightening, bonds flat
* Banking shares fall, weigh on main index
* Citigroup says selling 10 pct equity interest in Akbank
* Denizbank shares tumble as sale price to Sberbank expected
below market cap
By Seltem Iyigun
ISTANBUL, May 25 The Turkish lira firmed
slightly as the central bank continued to provide costlier
liquidity on Friday while falls in banking shares held back the
main stock index as a flurry of bank stake sales weighed on
sentiment.
Turkish bonds were trading flat, mainly tracking the lira's
performance.
By 0845 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8435, stronger
than 1.8455 late on Thursday. The currency hit its weakest since
mid-January of 1.8563 on Wednesday due to a global sell-off of
riskier assets.
Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded
at 2.0818, firmer than 2.0833 on Thursday.
"Central bank liquidity tightening has started to support
the lira clearly as all the short-term funds, which were about
$5 billion, have left Turkey. This means we now got through the
worse and the lira tends to strengthen even if there are only
tiny inflows into the market," said Tufan Comert, strategist at
Garanti Securities.
"Besides, recent comments of the central bank stimulated
expectations that the central bank may announce forex selling
auctions. This is also supporting the lira," Comert said.
Turkish Central Bank Governor Erdem Basci said on Wednesday
the bank may increase the upper limit of lira reserves that
banks may hold in forex at its next policy meeting on May 29.
The limit currently stands at 40 percent.
The central bank has continued to provide expensive funds to
the market on Friday by injecting 6 billion lira through an
intraday repo auction at a rate of 10.83 percent, far above its
usual repo rate of 5.75 percent.
The central bank has been applying an unorthodox mix of
policies, including daily liquidity management, high reserve
requirement ratios and overnight interest rates to try to rein
in inflation and a large current account deficit.
BANKING SHARES LOWER ON STAKE SALE NEWS
The main stock index edged down 0.04 percent to
54,894 points, in line with the MSCI emerging markets index
.
Shares in Akbank were down 4.48 percent at 5.54
lira after Citigroup said it had sold a 10.1 percent in
Akbank at 5.24 lira per share.
Shares of Denizbank, the Turkish unit of
Franco-Belgian bank Dexia were 15.21 percent lower at
15.05 lira after Denizbank said Dexia and Russian lender
Sberbank agreed on exclusive talks on Denizbank's
sale.
"Denizbank shares were trading at 2.9 times the bank's book
value but according to the media reports, Denizbank was sold 1.5
times it's book value. So the sale was lower than the market
cap. That's why shares are falling," said Ozgur Yurtdasseven,
research manager at Garanti Securities.
Sources said previously that the Belgian government, a Dexia
shareholder and responsible for most of its guarantees, had
wanted 1.5 times DenizBank's book value, which according to
Reuters calculations is around $3.6 billion.
Shares of Halkbank were 1.85 percent up at 11.00
lira after a media report said the government planned to
increase the lender's float rate to 48-49 percent from the
current 24.93 percent.
Following banking sale news, Turkish banks were
down 0.7 percent on Friday.
The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014,
stood at 9.52 percent, unchanged from a
previous close.