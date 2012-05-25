UPDATE 1-Turkish lira up; bank shares dip after sales

* Lira edges up on central bank tightening, bonds flat

* Banking shares fall, weigh on main index

* Citigroup says selling 10 pct equity interest in Akbank

* Denizbank shares tumble on low sale price forecast to Sberbank

By Seltem Iyigun

ISTANBUL, May 25 The Turkish lira strengthened on Friday as the central bank kept liquidity costly but falls in banking shares held back the main stock index as a flurry of bank stake sales weighed on sentiment.

The Turkish benchmark yield closed almost flat, while short-term yields stood high due to tight liquidity.

By 1434 GMT, the lira traded at 1.8422, stronger than 1.8455 late on Thursday. The currency hit its weakest since mid-January of 1.8563 on Wednesday due to a global sell-off of riskier assets.

Against a euro-dollar basket the lira traded at 2.0757, firmer than 2.0833 on Thursday.

"Given the complex market we are now in, the difference between one high beta currency's performance and another is timing," said Roderick Ngotho, EMEA FX strategist at RBS.

"It (lira) has faired well today relative to other emerging peers. Through this current market turbulence, expectation of central bank action will likely temper the extent of downside for the lira, but at 1.85 I think there are some out there still willing to push it weaker on the back of wider market fears," Nghotho said.

The central bank continued to provide expensive funds to the market on Friday by injecting 6 billion lira through an intraday repo auction at a rate of 10.83 percent, far above its usual repo rate of 5.75 percent.

The central bank has been applying an unorthodox mix of policies, including daily liquidity management, high reserve requirement ratios and overnight interest rates to try to rein in inflation and a large current account deficit.

BANKING SHARES DOWN AFTER STAKE SALES

The main stock index closed down 0.19 percent to 54,809 points, in line with a 0.05 percent decline in the MSCI emerging markets index.

Following banking sale news, Turkish banks plunged 1.59 percent.

Shares in Akbank declined 6.21 percent to 5.44 lira after Citigroup said it had sold a 10.1 percent stake in Akbank at 5.24 lira per share.

"There was a block sale in Akbank shares and as Akbank's weight is high in the banking index, it brought down banking shares ... Also, Garanti shares remain under pressure due to economic problems in Spain," said Fatih Tugrul Topac, banking analyst at Ata Invest.

Shares of Garanti, the Turkish bank part-owned by Spain's BBVA closed 1.35 percent down at 5.86 lira.

Shares of Denizbank, the Turkish unit of Franco-Belgian bank Dexia dipped 20 percent on Friday to 14.20 lira after Denizbank said Dexia and Russian lender Sberbank agreed on exclusive talks on Denizbank's sale.

Analysts said Denizbank shares were trading 2.6 times the bank's book value during the sale process. Shares plunged on talk that the bank would be sold at 1.5 times its book value, which is below its current market cap.

Sources said previously that the Belgian government, a Dexia shareholder and responsible for most of its guarantees, had wanted 1.5 times Denizbank's book value, which according to Reuters calculations is around $3.6 billion.

Shares of Halkbank closed 1.85 percent up at 11.00 lira after a media report said the government planned to increase the proportion of the bank's shares that can be freely traded on the stock market to 48-49 percent from the current 24.93 percent.

The yield on the benchmark bond maturing on March 5, 2014, stood at 9.53 percent, virtually unchanged from a previous close at 9.52 percent.