UPDATE 1-Turkey's lira hits record low after election jolt for ruling AKP

By David Dolan
ISTANBUL, June 7 The Turkish lira hit a record
low in weekend-thinned trade on Sunday, after the governing AK
Party failed to win an outright majority in a parliamentary
election, unsettling investors with the prospect of a minority
or coalition government.
Investors had been hoping the AKP would squeak out enough
votes to remain in power as a single party and avoid the
uncertainty and gridlock of coalition politics.
But with more than 96 percent of ballots counted, the AKP
had taken 40.9 percent of the vote, according to broadcaster CNN
Turk, a result likely to leave it struggling to form a stable
government for the first time since it came to power more than a
decade ago.
"The loss of the AKP's 13-year-long single-party
parliamentary majority in today's Turkish election represents
one of the most dramatic political developments in emerging
markets in recent years," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign
Strategy.
"The lira was falling sharply against the dollar before the
election. It could now plummet, fuelling inflationary pressures
further and heaping pressure on the central bank to raise
interest rates."
Already one of the worst performing emerging market
currencies this year, the lira initially weakened as
far as 2.799 to the dollar in thin trade after the results, an
almost 5 percent slide.
By 2040 GMT, it was at 2.759 to the dollar, still
considerably weaker than Friday's close of 2.6615.
"ERDOGAN MAY DOUBLE DOWN"
A senior AKP official told Reuters on condition of anonymity
that the party now expected to form a minority government, and
to contest an early election at some point.
While investors were hoping for an outcome that ensured
stability, most hoped there would be no landslide for the AKP,
because it could have led to a constitutional change and handed
more power to President Tayyip Erdogan, increasingly seen by
critics as an authoritarian figure.
Some analysts said Sunday's setback could inflame Erdogan's
authoritarian tendencies.
"Erdogan is unlikely to alter his overall stance, governing
style and policy agenda," said Wolfango Piccoli of Teneo
Intelligence.
"The risk is that he may double down, feeling under
pressure. Erdogan's authoritarian brand of politics will remain
polarising, and tensions within the country will continue to run
high as long as he is in office."
Erdogan has railed against high interest rates, increasing
concern about political meddling in monetary policy and putting
pressure on the lira. The currency is down more than 15 percent
this year, according to Thomson Reuters data; only the Ukrainian
hryvnia and the Brazilian real have fallen more.
Some investors welcomed the result, however.
"Turkey's voters have decided to form a parliament with four
parties," said Guler Sabanci, chairwoman of Sabanci Holding
, one of Turkey's best known conglomerates.
"This is an important step for democracy, taken in the
direction of peace and reconciliation."
