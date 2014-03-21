UPDATE 1-Turkish assets fall as Twitter ban raises political tension

(Adds detail)
By Seda Sezer and Dasha Afanasieva
ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish assets dropped on
Friday after Turkey's courts blocked access to Twitter,
unnerving investors and raising uncertainty just days before
local elections.
The lira weakened to 2.2387 against the dollar
by 0951 GMT, from 2.2371 late on Thursday.
In the aftermath of the launch of a corruption probe, social
media platforms in Turkey have been awash with alleged evidence
of government wrongdoing in what Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
has cast as a plot to unseat him before municipal polls on March
30.
"It remains to be seen whether (the ruling) AK Party will
benefit or suffer from the Twitter ban in the upcoming
elections," said Inan Demir, chief economist at Finansbank.
"However, from a purely markets perspective, the
whimsical/erratic attitude of the government can only add to
Turkey's risk premium."
Investors have reacted cautiously to the allegations. Prior
to the Twitter block, laws were passed to tighten internet
controls and give the ruling party more control over the
judiciary and prosecutors.
For more than six months, the Turkish lira has been under
strain from fears that the winding down of U.S. Federal Reserve
bond buying would dry up cheap the capital inflows which have
financed its gaping current account deficit.
"This being a small, open economy with a large current
account deficit, open disregard of the international community
is a serious concern for external financing prospects," Demir
said.
After the lira plunged to 2.39 against the dollar in late
January in a sharp emerging market sell-off, the Turkish central
bank finally answered market calls for meaningful monetary
tightening to support the lira with hikes across all key rates.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose
to 11.2 percent from Thursday's close at 11.12 percent.
The main Istanbul share index fell 0.8 percent to
64,853.49 points, underperforming the emerging markets index
, which was up 0.31 percent.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)