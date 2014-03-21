Turkish assets unsettled as Twitter ban raises political tension

ISTANBUL, March 21 Turkish bonds and stocks
dropped on Friday after Turkey's courts blocked access to
Twitter, unnerving investors and raising uncertainty
just days before local elections.
Turkey's 10-year benchmark bond yield rose
to 11.24 percent from Thursday's close of 11.12 percent.
The main Istanbul share index closed down 1.04
percent at 64,579 points, underperforming the emerging markets
index, which was up 0.61 percent.
The lira weakened to 2.2448 in the morning
against the dollar, from 2.2371 late on Thursday. By 1642 GMT it
recovered slightly to 2.2344 against the dollar.
In the aftermath of the launch of a corruption probe, social
media platforms in Turkey have been awash with alleged evidence
of government wrongdoing in what Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan
has cast as a plot to unseat him before municipal polls on March
30.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)