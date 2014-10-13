Turkish assets rise on persistently weaker oil price, dollar

ISTANBUL Oct 13 Turkey's lira and stocks firmed on Monday as crude oil prices fell further towards a four-year low -- important for Turkey which imports almost all its energy -- and as the lira nosed up.

Brent crude oil fell below $88 a barrel on Monday, after major Gulf producers signalled they would keep output high even if that meant lower prices.

"Most of the emerging market currencies have partly reversed the losses of Friday. The lira is moving in line with that sentiment. Equities are also being bolstered by a fall in the oil price," Finansbank economist, Gokce Celik, said.

Istanbul's main share index closed up 2.24 percent at 75,137 points, outperforming the broader emerging markets' index, which was up 0.16 percent.

The lira firmed to 2.2693 against the dollar by 1450 GMT from 2.2831 late on Friday and the 10-year benchmark bond yield closed at 9.28 percent from Friday's 9.52 percent.

Turkey is running a huge current account deficit which is driven by energy imports and is therefore more sensitive than some to oil price changes. (Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Ece Toksabay and Louise Ireland)