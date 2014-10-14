Turkish stocks rise with broader emerging markets

ISTANBUL Oct 14 Turkish equities firmed on
Tuesday in line with broader emerging markets, with a steel pipe
manufacturer leading the way after a contract was awarded to a
consortium it is part of.
Borusan Mannesman rose more than 8 percent after
saying the consortium had won a contract worth $420 million for
the TANAP gas pipeline project.
Istanbul's main share index rose 0.27 percent to
75,331 points, slightly outperforming the broader emerging
markets index, which was up 0.16 percent.
The lira slipped slightly to 2.2760 per dollar
by 0806 GMT from 2.2693 late on Monday, when the dollar posted
its worst day in a year after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
officials hinted at delays in expected interest rate hikes.
Investors in emerging markets such as Turkey are nervous
about a possible rise in U.S. interest rates, which would make
higher-yielding but riskier assets less attractive.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield fell
slightly to 9.24 percent from Monday's 9.28 percent.
Markets appeared to shrug off reports that Turkish warplanes
had attacked Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) targets in southeast
Turkey on Sunday in the first significant air operation against
the militants since the launch of a peace process two years ago.
(Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva; Editing by Seda Sezer and
Catherine Evans)