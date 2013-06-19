UPDATE 1-Turkish lira firms after central bank skips repo auction

* Central bank fixed-rate repo auction not opened
* Shares higher, bonds weaker
ISTANBUL, June 19 The Turkish lira firmed on
Wednesday after the central bank skipped a repo auction to
combat currency pressure brought on by concerns about domestic
unrest and uncertainty over the U.S. asset purchase programme.
Turkish assets have been volatile since the end of May when
anti-government protests flared up, unnerving investors already
worried by an expected slowdown in the flow of cheap money from
major economies including the United States.
The lira strengthened to 1.8785 against the
dollar after the bank announced it was not holding a repo
auction, from 1.8853 late on Tuesday. By 0849 GMT, the lira
eased back to 1.8823.
Repo, or repurchase, auctions are a way for central banks to
increase liquidly into the system by selling securities with the
promise to buy them back later. They usually help weaken a
currency.
The lira was at the 2.20 level against its euro/dollar
basket after it hit its weakest level since
October 2011 last week.
"If the bank held a fixed-rate repo auction and if the
auction amount was more than needed the lira could weaken
further, but the bank tightened the market and halted losses in
the lira," said Tufan Comert, a strategist at Garanti
Securities.
The central bank has 4 billion lira of one-week repo
maturing on Wednesday and 5.9 billion lira repo maturing to
primary dealers, who borrowed from the central bank's overnight
repo facility, reflecting tighter liquidity conditions.
The central bank kept interest rates on hold on Tuesday and
said capital inflows had fallen and hinted it could act again to
support the lira currency.
The bank eased currency pressure after supporting the lira
last week by selling forex at auctions. It said it would keep
monetary policy tight if need be.
"We think the liquidity provided to the banking system will
be the main policy tool in the upcoming period as the
possibility of a rate cut is diminishing significantly. We
expect the bank to take aggressive steps if capital inflows
reverse," HSBC Asset Management strategist Ali Cakiroglu said.
Market players were focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve,
which concludes a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday. Some of
the money the Fed has been pumping into U.S. bonds has seeped
into Turkish and other emerging markets.
The Istanbul stock index rose 0.73 percent to
78,311.11 points, outperforming a 0.37 percent drop on the MSCI
broad emerging market benchmark index.
The two-year benchmark bond yield rose to
6.97 percent from 6.81 percent late on Tuesday in thin volumes.