RPT-Optimistic 2015 HY outlook despite energy headwinds

    By Mariana Santibanez
    NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - The energy sell-off has muddled the
outlook for high-yield bonds, but things don't look too gloomy
overall for 2015, as issuers will still have access to capital -
and defaults shouldn't be too bad.
    Without question, the asset class has been hammered of late.
Spreads on energy bonds have widened 148bp to 841bp over US
Treasuries in the last two weeks, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch data.
    That has led to a number of deals being pulled - and
effectively shut the primary market down for a time - as
contagion fears rippled across the markets.
    High-yield returns, which were sitting at 5.5% in June, are
down to just a paltry 0.33% on the year, and even briefly turned
negative this week as the Russian rouble crisis kicked in.
    But many buy-and-hold investors think the jitters are
overdone, and believe they will be able to pick their spots as
borrowers offer more yield to get the buy-side on board.
    "Up until November and December, this was a market where
everyone looked good," said Tony Ranaldi, portfolio manager at
DDJ Capital Management.
    "Almost everything went up and there was a lot of chasing,"
he told IFR. "Next year is going to be much more about credit
selection."
    Yet Ranaldi said even the troubled energy sector was
offering plenty of opportunities in the secondary market,
pointing to what he said was some "irrational" selling of names
that have more exposure to gas than oil.
    Meanwhile investors with liquidity may be able to use that
as leverage on new issues - and there are some fairly large
deals looming in the new year's pipeline.
    A US$2bn bond for the leveraged buyout of PetSmart, the
biggest LBO of the year, a EUR5.7bn (US$7.09bn) debt financing
for Altice's acquisition of Grupo Oi's Portuguese operations, a
US$3.75bn debt package for Onex Corp's acquisition of Swiss
packaging group SIG Combibloc, and a sizeable issue for the
US$3.6bn acquisition of Riverbed are just some of the major
trades looming on the horizon.
    "High-yield is still a trillion-and-a-half market," said
Vivek Bommi, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman.
    "It's proved how deep it is, with huge deals from issuers
like Numericable easily absorbed," he said. "If deals are priced
appropriately and structured well, they should clear."
    
    OIL PRESSURE
    That said, what happens to crude prices over the next couple
of weeks will surely set the tone for high-grade issuance once
the new year gets under way.
    Brent and US crude are both down more than 40% since the
summer, which has not helped an energy-heavy asset class whose
volumes are down 7% in 2014 over 2013.
    US high-yield has printed US$308bn so far this year. Last
year at this time, the tally was around US$330bn, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
    A sustained tumble in oil prices could keep a tight rein on
high-yield issuance.    
    "We'll probably see a very cautious start to the year in
terms of new issuance," said one leveraged finance banker.
    "Investors seem to be sitting on cash, and if they see some
stability in the energy sector they will probably start buying
non-energy related issues. But on the other hand, we're seeing
huge outflows - and rates have backed up."
    The year-to-date outflows from high-yield bond funds hit
US$4.971bn this week, Lipper reported, following a huge
US$3.084bn being pulled out for the week ended Wednesday amid
the oil and rouble troubles.
    
    NOBODY KNOWS
    Uncertainty about the sector is shown in the relatively wide
range of analyst forecasts about performance in 2015.
    While Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are putting returns in
the 6.5%-7% area, Barclays has a more conservative 4.5%-5.5%
estimate.
    Barclays said its estimate factors in a back-up in 10-year
Treasury yields to around 2.55% by the end of the first quarter
and 2.85% in a year's time.
    Yet the bank also anticipates that M&A and LBO related
volumes will tick up to 30% of overall issuance next year, from
26% in 2014 - a development that will be welcomed by many.
 
    Fitch Ratings projects that the US high-yield default rate
will decline to the 1.5-2% range in 2015, down from the 2.3%
trailing 12-months rate ended last month. 
    And UBS credit strategist Matthew Mish believes high-yield
spreads will tighten to 500bp over Treasuries from around 548bp
now.
    He is hardly alone in thinking the sell-off has been just a
bit too much.
    "We're seeing irrational moves in the market, a lot of which
is down to technicals," said Richard Farley, a leveraged finance
partner at Paul Hastings.
    "Everyone needs to relax and take a deep breath."
    
 (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison
and Marc Carnegie)
