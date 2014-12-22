RPT-Optimistic 2015 HY outlook despite energy headwinds

(Repeats to reach additional subscribers) By Mariana Santibanez NEW YORK, Dec 18 (IFR) - The energy sell-off has muddled the outlook for high-yield bonds, but things don't look too gloomy overall for 2015, as issuers will still have access to capital - and defaults shouldn't be too bad. Without question, the asset class has been hammered of late. Spreads on energy bonds have widened 148bp to 841bp over US Treasuries in the last two weeks, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data. That has led to a number of deals being pulled - and effectively shut the primary market down for a time - as contagion fears rippled across the markets. High-yield returns, which were sitting at 5.5% in June, are down to just a paltry 0.33% on the year, and even briefly turned negative this week as the Russian rouble crisis kicked in. But many buy-and-hold investors think the jitters are overdone, and believe they will be able to pick their spots as borrowers offer more yield to get the buy-side on board. "Up until November and December, this was a market where everyone looked good," said Tony Ranaldi, portfolio manager at DDJ Capital Management. "Almost everything went up and there was a lot of chasing," he told IFR. "Next year is going to be much more about credit selection." Yet Ranaldi said even the troubled energy sector was offering plenty of opportunities in the secondary market, pointing to what he said was some "irrational" selling of names that have more exposure to gas than oil. Meanwhile investors with liquidity may be able to use that as leverage on new issues - and there are some fairly large deals looming in the new year's pipeline. A US$2bn bond for the leveraged buyout of PetSmart, the biggest LBO of the year, a EUR5.7bn (US$7.09bn) debt financing for Altice's acquisition of Grupo Oi's Portuguese operations, a US$3.75bn debt package for Onex Corp's acquisition of Swiss packaging group SIG Combibloc, and a sizeable issue for the US$3.6bn acquisition of Riverbed are just some of the major trades looming on the horizon. "High-yield is still a trillion-and-a-half market," said Vivek Bommi, a portfolio manager at Neuberger Berman. "It's proved how deep it is, with huge deals from issuers like Numericable easily absorbed," he said. "If deals are priced appropriately and structured well, they should clear." OIL PRESSURE That said, what happens to crude prices over the next couple of weeks will surely set the tone for high-grade issuance once the new year gets under way. Brent and US crude are both down more than 40% since the summer, which has not helped an energy-heavy asset class whose volumes are down 7% in 2014 over 2013. US high-yield has printed US$308bn so far this year. Last year at this time, the tally was around US$330bn, according to Thomson Reuters data. A sustained tumble in oil prices could keep a tight rein on high-yield issuance. "We'll probably see a very cautious start to the year in terms of new issuance," said one leveraged finance banker. "Investors seem to be sitting on cash, and if they see some stability in the energy sector they will probably start buying non-energy related issues. But on the other hand, we're seeing huge outflows - and rates have backed up." The year-to-date outflows from high-yield bond funds hit US$4.971bn this week, Lipper reported, following a huge US$3.084bn being pulled out for the week ended Wednesday amid the oil and rouble troubles. NOBODY KNOWS Uncertainty about the sector is shown in the relatively wide range of analyst forecasts about performance in 2015. While Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are putting returns in the 6.5%-7% area, Barclays has a more conservative 4.5%-5.5% estimate. Barclays said its estimate factors in a back-up in 10-year Treasury yields to around 2.55% by the end of the first quarter and 2.85% in a year's time. Yet the bank also anticipates that M&A and LBO related volumes will tick up to 30% of overall issuance next year, from 26% in 2014 - a development that will be welcomed by many. Fitch Ratings projects that the US high-yield default rate will decline to the 1.5-2% range in 2015, down from the 2.3% trailing 12-months rate ended last month. And UBS credit strategist Matthew Mish believes high-yield spreads will tighten to 500bp over Treasuries from around 548bp now. He is hardly alone in thinking the sell-off has been just a bit too much. "We're seeing irrational moves in the market, a lot of which is down to technicals," said Richard Farley, a leveraged finance partner at Paul Hastings. "Everyone needs to relax and take a deep breath." VOLUME YEAR END STATISTICS This Month 14 Tranches $6.380 BLN This Week's Volume 0 Tranches For $0 This Year's Volume 572 Tranches For $308.147 BLN Yearly Tranches By Maturity HY Corps 10 X 3-YRS $4.435 BLN 10 X 4-YRS $2.400 BLN 147 X 5-YRS $67.929 BLN 32 X 6-YRS $11.115 BLN 91 X 7-YRS $47.060 BLN 172 X 8-YRS $102.593 BLN 6 X 9-YRS $3.300 BLN 101 X 10-YRS $66.540 BLN 1 X 12-YRS $775M 1 X 20-YRS $750M 1 X 30-YRS $1.250 BLN 572 Tranches For $308.147 BLN Yearly S&P Ratings B 86 Tranches $44.859 BLN B- 88 Tranches $36.193 BLN B+ 68 Tranches $44.603 BLN BB 77 Tranches $53.375 BLN BB- 82 Tranches $48.350 BLN BB+ 51 Tranches $28.636 BLN BBB- 7 Tranches $5.300 BLN CCC 16 Tranches $6.325 BLN CCC- 2 Tranches $550M CCC+ 60 Tranches $26.973 BLN NA 35 Tranches $12.985 BLN 572 Tranches For $308.147 BLN Top Ten Deals This Year DATE ISSUER AMOUN T 4/23/2 Numericable Group 7,775 014 SA .00 10/10/ Dynegy Finance I 5,100 2014 Inc .00 9/11/2 California 5,000 014 Resources .00 1/15/2 Community Health 4,000 014 Systems Inc .00 10/29/ Charter 3,500 2014 Communications .00 3/3/20 HCA Inc 3,500 14 .00 11/14/ Scientific Games 3,150 2014 International .00 9/3/20 T-Mobile USA Inc 3,000 14 .00 4/10/2 Chesapeake Energy 3,000 014 Corp .00 4/23/2 Altice SA 2,900 014 .00 4/8/20 Wind Acquisition 2,800 14 Finance SA .00 7/8/20 Calpine Corp 2,800 14 .00 2/4/20 Chrysler Group LLC 2,755 14 .00 Lowest Yields This Year Date Issuer Size Yie ld 7/7/14 General Motors $700 2.6 Financial Co 3% 5/8/14 AerCap Aviation $400 2.7 Solutions B.V. 5% 9/22/1 General Motors $750 3.0 4 Financial Co 0% 7/7/14 General Motors $800 3.5 Financial Co 0% 6/25/1 CNH Industrial $500 3.5 4 Capital LLC 0% 1/22/1 Ally Financial Inc $750 3.7 4 0% 7/29/1 Universal Health $300 3.7 4 Services Inc 5% 3/3/14 HCA Inc $1,5 3.7 00 5% 2/19/1 D.R. Horton, Inc. $500 3.7 4 5% 2/12/1 CIT Group Inc. $1,0 3.8 4 00 8% 11/12/ Ally Financial Inc $800 3.9 14 5% 6/10/1 iStar Financial Inc $550 4.0 4 0% 11/4/1 General Motors Co. $500 4.0 4 9% * Busiest day of the year by tranche = Tied, March 26, September 4; Tied for 11 tranches * Busiest day of the year by amount = April 23, 2014; 5 tranches for $11.275bn * Busiest week by tranche = March 7, 2014; 21 tranches for $11.745bn * Busiest week by amount = April 11, 2014; 18 tranches for $12.57bn * Slowest week by tranche = Three instances when no deals were priced; Jan 3, Aug 22 & Aug 29 * Slowest week by amount = Three instances when no deals were priced; Jan 3, Aug 22 & Aug 29 * Busiest month by tranche & amount = September; 72 tranches for $40.13bn * Slowest month by tranche & amount = August; 11 tranches for $3.12bn (Reporting by Mariana Santibanez; Editing by Natalie Harrison and Marc Carnegie)