Drawbridge deal closes US$15bn high-grade week

NEW YORK, July 11 (IFR) - Fortress Group-linked Drawbridge
Special Opportunities Fund (DBSO) pushed through a US$300m trade
on Friday to wind up an eventful high-grade week of some US$15bn
in new issues priced.
Observers are expecting around US$20bn in the week ahead as
borrowers come out of blackout periods, with investor demand
still strong despite a wee bout of volatility this week.
The seven-year trade from DBSO was rated Triple B by S&P and
run off of high-yield desks.
DBSO, a private investment partnership, was established in
August 2002 and has generated an 11.8% annualized return since
inception, according to S&P.
Buying into the new trade, investors were willing to stomach
the possibility that market dislocation could hurt the liquidity
of the fund's investment portfolio.
S&P said it took into account that risk and that strong
equity funding, in the form of limited partner (LP) investments
to the fund, provided key support to the rating.
"Although LP investments don't provide permanent capital,
management can control withdrawals or distributions in a way
that should preclude a liquidity squeeze that might threaten
creditors. We think this flexibility supports the rating," it
said.
DBSO also operated with a stronger cushion of equity capital
than banks or finance companies. DBSO's ratio of debt to
adjusted total equity (0.17x as of March 31 2014) was considered
to be strong by S&P relative to peers. But if this leverage
exceeded 1.2 times, it could result in a downgrade.
A relatively diverse portfolio and a track record of
adequate earnings during the credit crisis were seen as a
positive, but S&P said a lack of predictability in terms of its
investment strategies limited the rating.
"An upgrade is unlikely absent a reevaluation of risk in the
fund's portfolio or the overall industry risk that attends
private financing of esoteric assets," it said.
In the end, the bonds priced with a coupon of 5% and yield
of 5.25% for a spread of 313bp over 2.125% June 2021s. Order
book details were not disclosed.
DRAWBRIDGE SPECIAL OPPORTUNITIES
Drawbridge Special Opportunities Fund, expected ratings BBB
by S&P only, announced a USD300m 7yr NCL senior note offering
via WFS(left)/NATX. 144a/RegS w/o reg rights. UOP: GCP,
including new investment opportunities. BIZ: Private investment
partnership focused on making highly diversified investments in
both private and public credit primarily throughout the United
States and Western Europe, but also in Australia, Asia and
elsewhere on an opportunistic basis.
PRICE TALK: 5.25% (311bp over 7-year Treasury)
PRICED: USD300m. Cpn 5.00%. Due 8/1/21. Ip USD99.541. Yld
5.25%. +313bp vs. 2.125% 6/30/21 UST. MWC T+50bp. First pay
2/1/15. Settlement date 7/16/14. Cusip # 26150TAA7.
VOLUME STATISTICS
THIS WEEK'S VOLUME
25 Tranches for $15.025 BLN
WEEKLY TRANCHES FIXED VS FLOATING
Fixed 22 $13.675 BLN
Floating 3 X $1.350 BLN
25 Tranches for $15.025 BLN
WEEKLY TRANCHES BY MATURITY IG CORPS
1 X 2-YRS $500M
7 X 3-YRS $4.300 BLN
9 X 5-YRS $6.150 BLN
1 X 7-YRS $300M
2 X 10-YRS $1.000 BLN
1 X 10.5-YRS $375M
1 X 15-YRS $300M
1 X 15NC10 $300M
2 X 30-YRS $1.800 BLN
25 Tranches for $15.025 BLN
THIS MONTH'S VOLUME
31 Tranches for $17.675 BLN
Fixed Vs Floating This Month
Fixed 28 X $16.325 BLN
Floating 3 X $1.350
(Reporting By Shankar Ramakrishnan; Editing by Marc Carnegie)