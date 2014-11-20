RPT-MOVES-BNP Paribas cuts eight from US high-yield trading desk - sources

(Repeats with no changes to reach additional subscribers)
By Natalie Harrison
NEW YORK, Nov 20 (IFR) - French bank BNP Paribas has cut
eight people from its US high-yield trading desk, a source close
to the situation said on Thursday.
The staff cuts include head of high-yield sales Kevin Cook
and head high-yield trader Dowdell. A BNP Paribas spokesperson
declined comment.
On Thursday the bank said it was reorganising its corporate
and investment banking activities to fold securities services
into the division and bring equities and fixed-income activities
closer together.
The shake-up, which the bank said was to adapt to regulator
changes and clients' shifting needs, comes as the division tries
to move on from a US sanctions violations case earlier this year
that cost the bank nearly US$9bn, reported Reuters.
Corporate and institutional banking head Yann Gerardin told
Reuters the move had not been prompted by the fine and was about
improving the division's focus on institutional clients. He also
said no job cuts were planned as a result.
BNP Paribas Security Services, which includes activities
like custodian services and transaction processing, will be
brought into the renamed corporate and institutional banking
division, as is common in the structure of most other big banks.
Additionally, the investment banking division's equities and
fixed-income businesses would be brought together under a new
global markets structure, the bank said.
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan
and Marc Carnegie)