TABLE-US corporate high-grade issuance sets record for May

By Anthony Rodriguez
    NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - US corporate high-grade bond
issuance set a record for the month of May, according to IFR
data.
    * Biggest May for new high-grade corporate issues since 2008
    * Third busiest month for US high-grade bonds 
    * May included four deals of US$8bn or more.
    * First month ever to see more than three US$10bn-plus deals


    Top five May volume all-time:
        Year              Volume
        2015           US$134.646bn
        2008           US$133.929bn
        2013           US$106.328bn
        2014           US$97.380bn
        2011           US$93.697bn
 
    Top five months volume all-time:
  Date       Amount 
 Mar-15    US$149.760bn
 Sep-13    US$143.903bn
 May-15    US$134.646bn
 May-08    US$133.929bn
 Sep-14    US$128.718bn
 
    Top deals this month of US$5bn or more:
 Date      Issuer                           Amount
 05/05/15  AbbVie Inc                       US$16,700bn
 05/13/15  Qualcomm Inc                     US$10,000bn
 05/06/15  Shell International Finance BV   US$10,000bn
 05/06/15  Apple Inc                        US$8,000bn
 05/18/15  Siemens NV                       US$7,750bn
 05/19/15  Goldman Sachs Group Inc          US$5,000bn
       
   ** this table will include all US investment-grade deals,
excluding some preferred offerings, SSA issues **

 (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
