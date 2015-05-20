TABLE-US corporate high-grade issuance sets record for May

UPDATE 1-Fertilizer maker Agrium posts smaller-than-expected loss
May 1 Agrium Inc , the world's biggest farm retailer, reported a smaller-than-expected loss on Monday, helped by higher selling prices for potash.
By Anthony Rodriguez NEW YORK, May 20 (IFR) - US corporate high-grade bond issuance set a record for the month of May, according to IFR data. For related story, click on * Biggest May for new high-grade corporate issues since 2008 * Third busiest month for US high-grade bonds * May included four deals of US$8bn or more. * First month ever to see more than three US$10bn-plus deals Top five May volume all-time: Year Volume 2015 US$134.646bn 2008 US$133.929bn 2013 US$106.328bn 2014 US$97.380bn 2011 US$93.697bn Top five months volume all-time: Date Amount Mar-15 US$149.760bn Sep-13 US$143.903bn May-15 US$134.646bn May-08 US$133.929bn Sep-14 US$128.718bn Top deals this month of US$5bn or more: Date Issuer Amount 05/05/15 AbbVie Inc US$16,700bn 05/13/15 Qualcomm Inc US$10,000bn 05/06/15 Shell International Finance BV US$10,000bn 05/06/15 Apple Inc US$8,000bn 05/18/15 Siemens NV US$7,750bn 05/19/15 Goldman Sachs Group Inc US$5,000bn ** this table will include all US investment-grade deals, excluding some preferred offerings, SSA issues ** (Reporting by Anthony Rodriguez; Editing by Natalie Harrison)
NEW YORK, May 1 Carl Icahn's big bet on falling prices for biofuels credits generated a rare profit in that area last quarter for the billionaire investor's refining company CVR Energy, according to public filings.
WASHINGTON, May 1 The heads of the U.S. financial regulators will meet next week to dive into the sensitive process of labeling companies "systemically important," better known as "too big to fail."