US STOCKS-Wall St futures track global selloff on Spain worries

* Second Spanish region set to seek bailout, more may follow
* Euro currency slides to 11-year low against yen
* Authorities close to arrests in Libor scandal
* McDonald's set to report earnings
* Futures down: Dow 152 pts, S&P 13.5 pts, Nasdaq 30.5 pts
NEW YORK, July 23 U.S. stock index futures fell
sharply on Monday, tracking a selloff in global markets as a
second region in Spain appeared ready to ask the central
government for a bailout, raising fears the country itself may
eventually need a sovereign rescue package.
* The region of Murcia looked set to follow Valencia in
tapping a government program to keep its finances afloat, while
local media reported half a dozen regions were ready to do
likewise.
* Overseas stock and commodity markets fell steeply.
European shares lost 1.8 percent, led by euro zone
banking stocks, a trend the United States looked set to follow
as shares of Morgan Stanley slumped nearly 5 percent in
premarket trading.
* Greece is in a "Great Depression" similar to America in
the 1930s, the country's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras said,
while the German magazine Der Spiegel cited high-ranking
representatives in Brussels saying the IMF may not take part in
any additional financing for Greece.
* "We have the Spanish problem very high on the surface
here, their 10-year rates are now trading at 7.39 percent and
you've got Greece rates starting to rise again," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
* "Greece is beginning to come back into the headlines on
top of Spain and that's what is causing the volatility; there
are people out there who think we may be approaching the end
game."
* S&P 500 futures fell 13.5 points and were below
fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into
account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the
contract. Dow Jones industrial average futures lost 152
points and Nasdaq 100 futures sank 30.5 points.
* The euro slid 1 percent against the yen, hitting its
lowest level in more than 11-1/2 years, pressured by fears that
Spain may eventually need a full sovereign bailout.
* Events in Europe looked set to overshadow a slightly
better-than-expected U.S. earnings season. As of Friday, with
about a quarter of S&P 500 companies reporting, about 70 percent
have beaten expectations.
* Major companies announcing results on Monday include
McDonald's Corp, Texas Instruments, Hasbro
and Halliburton Company.
* Last week the S&P 500 hit its highest level in 2-1/2
months but weakness on Friday and again on Monday could send it
down to around the 1,340 level, which some analysts have flagged
as an area of support for the index.
* U.S. prosecutors and European regulators are close to
arresting individual traders and charging them with colluding to
manipulate global benchmark interest rates, according to people
familiar with a sweeping investigation into the rigging scandal.