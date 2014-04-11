TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield falls to lowest since July

NEW YORK, April 11 The yield on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds fell early on Friday to its lowest level since last summer as growing losses in U.S. stock index futures, after disappointing results from U.S. bank giant J.P. Morgan, stoked safety bids for government debt.

The 30-year Treasuries yield last traded at 3.484 percent, down 2 basis points from late on Thursday. This was the lowest intraday level for this maturity since early July, according to Reuters data.

JPMorgan shares were down 2.7 percent in premarket trading after it reported much weaker-than-expected quarterly results.

Standard & Poor's 500 e-mini futures were down as much as 12.5 points and below fair value. They were last 7.0 points lower.

