TREASURIES -U.S. bond futures, ETF volume jumps, boosts prices

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
(Updates market activity throughout.)
NEW YORK Nov 25 A mid-afternoon flurry of buying in long-dated U.S. Treasury futures and exchange-traded funds pushed prices to session highs on Tuesday.
The purchases were part of a broad U.S. bond market rally in the wake of record low 10-year yields across Europe and a robust $35 billion five-year Treasuries note auction, analysts said.
At 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT), 34,856 contracts of 10-year Treasury note futures for March 2015 delivery traded at a price of 126-9/32 and 18,950 contracts of March 2015 30-year Treasury bond futures transacted at 141-11/32 on the Chicago Board of Trade, CME Group data showed.
Traders said this block trade was likely a curve-flattening move in anticipation that long-term U.S. bond yields would fall further due to muted inflation and sluggish domestic growth.
A minute later, Blackrock's ETF benchmarked to Barclays 20-plus year Treasury index experienced a sudden surge in volume when 127,147 contracts traded, lifting its share price to nearly $121.02. Shares of the ETF had traded at $120.69 five minutes earlier, Reuters data showed.
In late U.S. trading, it traded at $121.15, up 0.8 percent on the day.
The Dec 2014 T-note contract last traded up 11/32 at its session high of 127-4/32. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish and Alan Crosby)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.