版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 21:49 BJT

TREASURIES-US long bonds gain over a point in price

NEW YORK May 23 U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds gained more than a point in price on Wednesday as new concerns that Greece may exit the euro zone added a bid for safe-haven U.S. debt.

The bonds' yield fell to 2.81 percent, from 2.87 percent late on Tuesday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐