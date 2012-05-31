版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 20:50 BJT

TREASURIES-10-year notes yields hit lowest in at least 60-years

NEW YORK May 31 U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields fell to their lowest levels in at least 60 years on Thursday as fears over Europe's debt crisis and disappointing U.S. economic data added a bid for the debt.

The 10-year notes yields dropped as low as 1.593 percent, falling below Wednesday's low yield of 1.61 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐