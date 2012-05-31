版本:
TREASURIES-30-year bond yields fall to lowest since Dec 2008

NEW YORK May 31 U.S. 30-year Treasuries bonds gained two full points in price on Thursday and yields dipped as low as 2.616 percent, the lowest level since December 2008.

The bonds yields are now trading near their record low of 2.516 percent on Dec. 19, 2008.

