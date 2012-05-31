版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 31日 星期四 23:13 BJT

TREASURIES-10-year bonds yields fall to record low

NEW YORK May 31 U.S. 10-year Treasury note yields fell to record lows on Thursday as fears over Europe's debt crisis and sluggish U.S. economic data boosted demand for safe haven U.S. government debt.

The note yields fell as low as 1.536 percent, below the 1.55 percent levels the debt traded at in the 1940s.

