TREASURIES-Prices gain as stocks slip, Fed buys debt

* Fed buys $3.14 bln notes due 2020-2023
* Corporate rate hedging seen weighing on the market
* Treasury to sell $99 billion new supply next week
By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, July 19 U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Friday as disappointing earnings from technology giants Google
and Microsoft weighed on stocks, and as the Federal Reserve
bought 10-year notes as part of its ongoing purchase program.
Google and Microsoft both announced
disappointing quarterly results, building some concerns over how
far the ongoing equity rally will extend.
Safe haven U.S. government bonds were also supported after
the City of Detroit filed for bankruptcy on Thursday, the
largest-ever municipal bankruptcy in U.S. history.
"There has been constructive news for bonds over the last 20
hours or so, we had a pretty successful TIPS auction, some
weakness out of Google and Microsoft, and the bankruptcy
announcement out of Detroit," said Kevin Walter, head of
Treasuries trading at BNP Paribas in New York.
The Treasury sold $15 billion in 10-year Treasuries
Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday to solid
demand.
Bonds also gained as the Fed came back to the market for the
first time since Tuesday, buying $3.14 billion in notes due from
2020 to 2023.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries yields have held near their
two-week lows since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a House of
Representatives panel on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank
plans to scale back its bond purchases later this year are not
set in stone, and still depend on the strength of the economy.
The comments followed a dramatic selloff in Treasuries that
sent 10-year note yields to two-year highs of 2.76 percent on
July 8 on expectations the Fed would soon begin paring back its
bond-buying stimulus.
The 10-year notes were last up 9/32 in price to
yield 2.49 percent, dopwn from 2.53 percent late on Thursday.
Demand for intermediate-dated Treasuries, which are the most
sensitive to Fed rate policy, will also be tested next week when
the Treasury sells $99 billion in new coupon-bearing supply.
This will include $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday,
$35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in
seven-year debt on Thursday.
"I think the five year is a huge test. We've made so many
strides in the five year that the idea that we can continue to
do that and are rewarded for risking more capital at next week's
sale will be a bit vote of more or less confidence in the entire
economic growth story," said Jim Vogel, an interest rate
strategist at FTN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.
Five-year notes yields have rallied from 1.63
percent on July 8 to 1.31 percent on Friday, as Fed officials
have tried to ease fears over the pace in which the U.S. central
bank will withdraw its record stimulus.
Some traders expect that the market could come under
pressure later on Friday, however, as companies sell rate locks
that are used to hedge new bond sales.
"On the last few Fridays is there has been a decent amount
of rate lock selling from corporations, which could pressure the
market," said BNP's Walter.
Companies sold around $16 billion in high grade debt this
week, led by big banks including Citigroup, Bank of
America, and Goldman Sachs, and a similar amount
of investment grade issuance is expected next week, according to
IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.