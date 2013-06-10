TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall after S&P raises U.S. outlook

* S&P upgrades U.S. credit view to stable from negative
* Low inflation supports current Fed's bond
purchases-Bullard
* U.S. to sell $66 bln in coupon-bearing debt this week
* Fed to buy $1.0 bln to $1.5 bln in TIPS
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 10 U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Monday with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high
after Standard & Poor's raised its credit outlook on the United
States, which supported appetite for stocks and fueled selling
in bonds.
S&P's improved view on the world's biggest economy came as
traders mulled over their bond positions ahead of this week's
supply of $66 billion in government bond supply.
"There is a general acceptance that the economy is doing
better, and on more solid footing, and at the same time that's
improving the fiscal situation. The political climate in
Washington is also maybe less acrimonious than it was," said
Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
The bond market pared some losses linked to the S&P view on
the United States after a top Federal Reserve official said
inflation remains low enough for the Federal Open Market
Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, to stick
with its current pace of bond purchases, currently at $85
billion a month.
"Labor market conditions have improved since last summer,
suggesting the Committee could slow the pace of purchases, but
surprisingly low inflation readings may mean the Committee can
maintain its aggressive program over a longer time frame," St.
Louis Fed President James Bullard said in prepared remarks for
an event in Montreal.
Still the S&P announcement on the United States surprised
traders. The rating agency, which stripped the U.S. of its
coveted AAA-rating in August 2011, upgraded its view on the U.S.
due to tentative improvements in policy-making in Washington and
higher tax receipts so far in 2013.
It kept its AA-plus rating, S&P's second highest credit
rating, on the United States, citing the risk that Washington
might not do more to pare its long-term indebtedness due to
recent budget improvements.
Typically an improved credit outlook from a rating agency
boosts the prices of a borrower's bonds.
Treasuries prices, however, fell as traders sought to make
room for this week's supply and at a time when they have been
speculating whether the Fed might scale back its bond purchases
later this year.
Benchmark yields hovered within striking distance of their
13-month-plus highs in the aftermath of a relatively solid
report on U.S. labor market released on Friday.
While domestic job growth is far from robust, which came in
at 175,000 in May, it might be strong enough for Fed
policy-makers to map out a plan to begin reducing its current
quantitative easing program later this year.
The Fed's third round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3,
had lowered mortgage rates, which has supported the housing
recovery. It also stoked a rally on Wall Street and other risky
investments, which has helped bolster consumer confidence and
spending. Fears of less Fed stimulus have spurred concerns the
housing market and stock prices would falter.
"The question is with mortgage rates higher now, is it going
to dampen what's going on and pour a glass of cold water on the
(housing) market?" said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government
bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.
Interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages have climbed to their
highest levels in more than year since May as bond yields have
jumped on worries about the Fed buying fewer Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities later this year.
On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes last
traded 5/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.195 percent, up 1.6
basis points from late on Friday.
The 30-year bond was down 7/32 in price,
yielding 3.356 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late Friday.
The 30-year yield rose to 3.378 percent, the highest intraday
level since early April 2012, according to Reuters data.
At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed will buy $1.0 billion to $1.5
billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, its latest
QE3 purchase.
The three major U.S. stock indexes were steady to slightly
higher in early trading.