TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices mostly flat after new supply

* U.S. sells $24 bln in 10-year notes to lukewarm demand

* U.S. to sell $16 bln in 30-year bonds Thursday

* Treasury supply wipes out earlier price gains (New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. Treasuries prices traded mostly flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains, after the bond market absorbed $24 billion in new supply of benchmark U.S. government debt.

The Treasury's auction of benchmark 10-year notes met with lukewarm demand, analysts said. They said the price action after the sale showed that there were adequate buyers for dealers who had sold ahead of the auction.

"The sell-off you saw today was last-minute set up for supply," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. "All the overnight gains were gone... buyer and seller were matched."

The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of overall bidding, was 2.52, which matched the level at an October auction as the lowest since August. 2013. The auction was the second leg of this week's $66 billion in total new supply of U.S. government debt. The Treasury will sell $16 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Analysts had attributed earlier gains in Treasuries prices to traders reentering the market after thin volume on Monday ahead of Tuesday's Veterans Day holiday. They said they saw demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt on lingering concerns over economic weakness in Europe.

Concerns of reignited tensions between Russia and Ukraine had also supported an earlier bid for U.S. Treasuries, said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.

Ukraine said on Wednesday it was redeploying troops in the east because of fears that separatists will launch a new military offensive, despite Russia's denials it has sent troops to reinforce the rebels.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last down 2/32 to yield 2.37 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last down 4/32 to yield 3.1 percent from a yield of 3.09 percent late Monday.

Shorter-dated Treasury yields were roughly unchanged, with three-year yields last at 1 percent.

On Wall Street, U.S. stocks ticked lower, pausing after a series of record highs in the Dow and S&P 500. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed down 0.07 percent. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway and David Gregorio)