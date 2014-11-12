TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices mostly flat after new supply

* U.S. sells $24 bln in 10-year notes to lukewarm demand
* U.S. to sell $16 bln in 30-year bonds Thursday
* Treasury supply wipes out earlier price gains
(New throughout, updates prices and market activity, adds
comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Nov 12 U.S. Treasuries prices traded
mostly flat on Wednesday, erasing early gains, after the bond
market absorbed $24 billion in new supply of benchmark U.S.
government debt.
The Treasury's auction of benchmark 10-year notes met with
lukewarm demand, analysts said. They said the price action after
the sale showed that there were adequate buyers for dealers who
had sold ahead of the auction.
"The sell-off you saw today was last-minute set up for
supply," said Richard Gilhooly, an interest rate strategist at
TD Securities in New York. "All the overnight gains were gone...
buyer and seller were matched."
The bid-to-cover ratio, a measure of overall bidding, was
2.52, which matched the level at an October auction as the
lowest since August. 2013. The auction was the second leg of
this week's $66 billion in total new supply of U.S. government
debt. The Treasury will sell $16 billion in 30-year bonds on
Thursday.
Analysts had attributed earlier gains in Treasuries prices
to traders reentering the market after thin volume on Monday
ahead of Tuesday's Veterans Day holiday. They said they saw
demand for safe-haven U.S. government debt on lingering concerns
over economic weakness in Europe.
Concerns of reignited tensions between Russia and Ukraine
had also supported an earlier bid for U.S. Treasuries, said Sean
Murphy, a Treasuries trader at Societe Generale in New York.
Ukraine said on Wednesday it was redeploying troops in the
east because of fears that separatists will launch a new
military offensive, despite Russia's denials it has sent troops
to reinforce the rebels.
Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last
down 2/32 to yield 2.37 percent, from a yield of 2.36 percent
late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last
down 4/32 to yield 3.1 percent from a yield of 3.09 percent late
Monday.
Shorter-dated Treasury yields were roughly unchanged, with
three-year yields last at 1 percent.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks ticked lower, pausing after a
series of record highs in the Dow and S&P 500. The
benchmark S&P 500 stock index closed down 0.07 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Peter Galloway and David
Gregorio)