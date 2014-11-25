TREASURIES-Long-dated yields hit month lows on 5-yr auction, major trade

* Analysts cite major buyer of 30-year bonds

* Strong demand at five-year note auction

* Low yields overseas underpin U.S. Treasury demand (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Nov 25 U.S. Treasuries yields fell on Tuesday, with long-dated ones hitting their lowest in over a month, after a strong auction of five-year notes and a single major bid for long-dated U.S. debt.

Month-end buying of Treasury notes boosted demand at the Treasury's auction of $35 billion in five-year notes, analysts said. Yields had previously fallen after record-low yields overseas pushed more buyers into the U.S. bond market.

"It was a vote of confidence in U.S. bonds versus other sovereign fixed income instruments," said Tyler Tucci, Treasury strategist at RBS Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, on the strong bidding. He said the demand led other Treasuries yields to drop in tandem.

Overall bidding at the auction, as measured by the bid-to-cover ratio, was 2.91, the highest since March.

Analysts said that a spike in volume in Treasury futures contracts at 2:06 p.m. EST (1906 GMT) and in the iShares 20-plus Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund at 2:07 p.m. EST (1907 GMT) was likely the result of a single major buyer of the ETF.

The move pushed 30-year Treasury bond yields to 2.964 percent, their lowest since Oct. 22. Benchmark 10-year yields hit 2.26 percent in the wake of the move, the lowest in nearly a month.

"It was one very significant trade," said Justin Hoogendoorn, fixed income strategist at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago.

Treasuries yields reversed course after slipping slightly in morning trading following an upward revision to third-quarter U.S. gross domestic product growth.

Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes were last up 14/32 in price to yield 2.26 percent, from a yield of 2.31 percent late Monday. U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds were last up one point in price to yield 2.97 percent, from a yield of 3.02 percent late Monday.

U.S. five-year notes were last up 5/32 to yield 1.57 percent, near a one-week low of 1.568 percent touched after the auction.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 closed down 0.12 percent after soft readings on consumer confidence and house prices. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)