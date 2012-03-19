US Cash Crude-Big trader roils end-of-month market

* LLS sells up $1.20 at $22.70 a barrel over WTI * Mars sour deals down 65 cents at $14.35 over * Transatlantic May arb narrows on eve of April WTI expiry * Big trader moving LLS premium, market sources say By Bruce Nichols HOUSTON, March 19 Light Louisiana Sweet sold up $1.20 at $22.70 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate despite a narrower transatlantic spread, and market sources cited end-of-month maneuvering by a big trader. Mars sour sold for a premium of $14.35, off 65 cents and more in line with the WTI-Brent spread , which narrowed about 80 cents from settlement Friday, a move that normally would weigh on cash crude differentials. Traders said a big trader was either caught short or, more likely, was maneuvering to try to influence the LLS premium as April WTI approaches expiry on Tuesday. The return of Valero's LLS-heavy Memphis refinery from maintenance in April was expected and is not a factor, traders added. "He sells a bunch of LLS on the average of the month, and he tends to run it up at the end of the trade month. He also buys a lot of front month LLS and stores it to keep the market tight," a market source said of the big trader. Roll period begins Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. "Anything goes the last five days of the market month," said trading consultant John Troland, who also attributed the opposite moves of LLS and Mars to a big trader. On futures markets just after 11 a.m. CDT (1500 GMT), April WTI, which expires Tuesday, was up more than 60 cents at about $107.60 a barrel. May WTI was up more than 60 cents at about $108.25. May Brent was down more than 20 cents at about $125.50. Futures market analysts cited hopes for a stronger U.S. economy and persistent concerns about a crude supply interruption due to Iran tensions. ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts