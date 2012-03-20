US Cash Crude-Differentials soft to flat ahead of expiry

* LLS sheds 40 cents to trade at WTI plus $22.30 * Mars sour holds at WTI plus $14.50 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 20 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were flat to lower ahead the April crude contract expiration on the NYMEX as trade wound down and looked ahead to May buying. Key Gulf of Mexico cash crude benchmark, Light Louisiana Sweet , traded down 40 cents to trade at $22.30 over the U.S. futures benchmark, West Texas Intermediate. Mars Sour traded at $14.50 over WTI, in line with Monday's trade. "It's the start of clean-up time," said John Troland, an independent oil analyst based in Houston. "April is still part of the play but mostly folks are balancing their positions," he added. The WTI-Brent spread stood at $17.66 in favor of Brent at midday. The spread settled at $17.15 on Monday. Roll period begins on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. On futures markets, April WTI settled up $1.03 at $108.09. May WTI finished up 98 cents at $108.56. May Brent settled down 10 cents at $125.71. Brent and U.S. crude oil futures pared losses on Tuesday after a report that Germany and France were opposed to an emergency release of strategic oil reserves, according to officials from both countries.. ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts