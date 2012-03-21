US Cash Crude-Mixed on first day of April roll

* LLS gains 15 cents to trade at WTI plus $22.75 * WTS trades at WTI minus $6.00, down 40 cents * Poseidon done at WTI plus $13.90, up 20 cents By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 21 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on the first day of the roll period, with refiners looking to finish buying their crude supplies for the month of April. The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on Tuesday. Roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. Key Gulf of Mexico cash crude benchmark, Light Louisiana Sweet , gained 15 cents to trade at $22.75 over thee U.S. futures benchmark, West Texas Intermediate. Midcontinent crude West Texas Sour shed 40 cents to trade at $6.00 under WTI. Poseidon traded as an outright at $13.90 over WTI and at a $1.05 and a $1.25 discount to Mars Sour . "Some of the deals are nothing but switching from one grade for another for refiner preference," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in Houston, Texas. The WTI-Brent spread stood at $17.12 a barrel, in from Tuesday's $18.05 settlement in favor of Brent. The spread settled at $17.15 on Monday. Inventories of crude fell by 1.2 million barrels. However, crude oil inputs to refineries also fell by 100,000 barrels per day, pushing down refinery utilization 0.5 percent to 82.2 percent of total capacity, according to weekly inventory data released on Wednesday by the Energy Information Administration. On futures markets, May WTI stood up $1.11 a barrel at $107.18. May Brent shed 4 cents to trade at $124.08. Oil rose above $124 a barrel on Wednesday as a surprise drop in U.S. inventories and tension over Iran countered Saudi Arabia's efforts to lower prices by pledging to boost supply to meet any shortages. . ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts