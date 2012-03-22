US Cash Crude-Midwest grades pulled down by Seaway reversal

* Thunder Horse trades at WTI plus $19.90, down 10 cents * WTS pegged down 60 cents at WTI minus $6.40 * WTI at Midland talked at WTI minus $6.40, from $4 under By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. cash crude grade differentials were mixed on the second day of the April roll period, as sweet grades were supported by the widening transatlantic arbitrage and Midwest grades were hammered by the upcoming reversal of the Seaway pipeline, the first of several projects to come online to relieve the glut of crude in the Midwest. The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on Tuesday. The roll period began on Wednesday for physical traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline scheduling deadline. Thunder Horse traded at $19.90 over the U.S. futures benchmark, West Texas Intermediate, down 10 cents from Wednesday's level. Midcontinent crude West Texas Sour was bid at $6.40 under the WTI benchmark, 40 cents below Wednesday trade level. WTI out of the West Texas oil hub of Midland was also bid at $6.40 under the WTI screen, down $2.40 from Tuesday's trade. "The Brent/WTI spread are still keeping sweets strong whereas Midland and WTS remain under pressure. My guess is that it is being affected by Seaway," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in Houston, Texas. The Seaway pipeline will start carrying 150,000 barrels per day of crude out of the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma at the end of May, according to Enterprise Products Partners, one of the owners of the pipeline. The WTI-Brent spread moved out to $17.79 in favor of Brent. On Wednesday, it settled at $16.93 a barrel. Oil fell steeply on Thursday and was set for its lowest close in more than two weeks after weak Chinese and European manufacturing data sparked fears that slowing growth could dent global energy demand. . ------------------------------------------------------- See for recent cash crude deals See for Reuters' generic refining margins See for the WTI front/second month spread See for front month WTI/Brent futures spread See for Reuters' assessment of Dated Brent See for Reuters assessed tanker rates See for assessed domestic crude differentials See for outright U.S. cash crude prices See for a list of U.S. refinery outages See for U.S. EIA inventory reports and forecasts