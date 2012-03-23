US Cash Crude-Thin trade, higher prices on wider arb

* LLS trades at WTI plus $24.25, up $1.00
* Mars trades at WTI plus $16.05, up 35 cents
* Transatlantic arb moves out after Iran news
By Janet McGurty
NEW YORK, March 23 U.S. cash crude grade
differentials were mostly higher on Friday, the last day of the
roll period as the transatlantic arbitrage moved out after
Reuters reported Iranian oil exports have fallen significantly
this month as tightening Western sanctions caused some buyers to
stop or scale back purchases.
Trade is usually thin the last day of the roll period and
confined to last minute buying by refineries.
The April futures contract expired at the end of trade on
Tuesday. The roll period began on Wednesday for physical
traders, who make deals against expired WTI for three days to
balance pipeline slates ahead of Friday's unofficial pipeline
scheduling deadline.
Key Gulf Coast cash benchmark Light Louisiana Sweet
gained $1 to trade at $24.25 over the West Texas Intermediate
benchmark.
Mars Sour traded up 35 cents at $16.05 a barrel over
WTI for April delivery. March barrels for May delivery changed
hands at $15.65 a barrel over the May screen.
"The market is looking at the crazy move on the NYMEX in
the May arb and some ongoing games in the final balancing in
April," said John Troland, independent oil analyst based in
Houston, Texas.
Iran's crude exports appear to have fallen in March by
around 300,000 barrels per day, or 14 percent, the first
sizeable drop in shipments this year, according to estimates
from industry consultant Petrologistics and an oil company.
.
The news sent the Brent crude up nearly $4 a barrel
and pushed out the WTI-Brent spread out to $18.91 a
barrel in favor of Brent. On Thursday, it settled at $17.79 a
barrel.
"We heard the talk from President Obama and the idea is to
bring more oil from Cushing down from the Gulf," said Carl
Larry, president of New York-based Oil Outlooks LLC.
"If we are going to benchmark crudes on Cushing, well then
we can expect that price to continue to go higher as stocks will
be in perpetual drawdown. Sometimes you are damned if you do and
damned if you don't," he added.
