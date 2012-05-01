US Cash Crude-Differentials weaker as WTI gains on Brent

* LLS sells for $15.40 over WTI, off $1 from Monday
* Mars sour trades at $9.70, down 65 cents
* Exxon North Line pipeline still shut after weekend leak
* Transatlantic spread narrows about $1
HOUSTON, May 1 U.S. cash crude differentials
weakened on Tuesday as the transatlantic spread narrowed $1 and
Exxon's North Line pipeline remained shut.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $15.40 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, $1 weaker than on Monday. Mars
sour traded at a premium of $9.70, off 65 cents.
Exxon Mobil said its North Line remained shut with
no target date for restart. It was shut after a leak over the
weekend spilled 1,900 barrels [ID: nL4E8G16G6].
The pipeline serves the nation's third-largest refinery,
Exxon Mobil Baton Rouge, and four smaller ones but, as long as
the outage is short, effects on refinery operations are expected
to be limited.
Early Tuesday afternoon, the WTI-Brent spread
had narrowed about $1 to about $13.65 in favor of Brent. A
narrower spread tends to weigh on cash crude premiums.
At 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), June WTI stood at about
$106.20, up nearly $1.40 a barrel. June Brent had
climbed about 40 cents to just under $119.90.
Futures market analysts cited strong U.S. factory growth and
optimism about the Chinese economy for the upturn.