US Cash Crude-Wider arbitrage keeps premiums climbing

* LLS sells 55 cents stronger at WTI plus $16.10
* Mars sells for $10.25 over WTI, up 70 cents
* Transatlantic arbitrage about 70 cents wider
HOUSTON, May 4 Premiums for U.S. cash crudes
strengthened on Friday as the transatlantic arbitrage widened
about 70 cents and futures prices nosedived on weaker U.S. jobs
data.
Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $16.10 a barrel over
West Texas Intermediate, up 55 cents. Mars sour
traded at a premium of $10.25, stronger by 70 cents.
Drawdowns in diesel and gasoline supplies, reported in the
weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday, steadied demand for
crude on the Gulf Coast, the nation's largest refining complex.
At about 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), the transatlantic WTI-Brent
spread was about 70 cents wider than at the
settlement Thursday at about $14.35 in favor of Brent.
"The Brent-WTI dip weakens all the Gulf Coast grades, and
there is still too much crude versus pipeline capacity in West
Texas," a trader said.
WTI at Midland sold for $4.50 a barrel under WTI
futures. West Texas Sour traded at a discount of $5. Both were
about where they traded Thursday.
North Dakota Bakken crude was bid-asked in the range of $2
under WTI, about $4 stronger than in recent weeks. Traders cited
refinery demand, particularly on the U.S. East Coast.
At about 11 a.m. CDT, June WTI futures were down
about $4.25 at about $98.30 a barrel. June Brent was off
about $3.40 at about $112.65.
Futures market analysts cited data Friday showing a slowdown
in U.S. hiring, which soured economic sentiment and said
technical triggers intensified selling.