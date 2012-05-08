US Cash Crude-LLS down, Mars up as spread widens

* LLS sells for $16.15 over WTI, weaker by 20 cents * Mars gained 15 cents to sell $11.50 over WTI * Bakken off 30 cents at WTI minus $1.80 * Transatlantic spread wobbles but ends 50 cents wider HOUSTON, May 8 U.S. cash crude differentials were mixed Tuesday as the transatlantic spread bounced wider and a refiner sold inventory in preparation for maintenance in July. Light Louisiana Sweet finished the day selling at $16.15 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, weaker by 20 cents than on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Corp's Catlettsburg refinery is scheduled for turnaround in July, and it appeared they were selling June barrels to get ready, traders said. Mars sour sold for $11.50, up 15 cents from late deals the previous day's session. Midcontinent crudes weakened with Bakken dropping 30 cents to sell at a $1.80 discount to WTI. West Texas Sour also eased, selling for $5.50 under WTI, off about 75 cents. "The arb's been back and forth, but on the low side for the most part," a trader said. Stronger WTI against Brent tends to weaken cash crudes. The transatlantic WTI-Brent spread settled at $15.72 in favor of Brent, 50 cents wider than at settlement Monday. On futures markets, June WTI settled down 93 cents at $97.01 a barrel. June Brent finished regular trading down 43 cents at $112.73. Futures market analysts cited European election results fanning demand concerns.