US Cash Crude-Stronger as LLS premium over arb disappears

* LLS sells for $16.40 over WTI, stronger by 20 cents * Transatlantic spread at $16 but smaller than LLS diff * Mars was offered 30 cents stronger at $11.80 * Bakken off 70 cents at WTI minus $1.80 HOUSTON, May 8 Light Louisiana Sweet's premium over the transatlantic spread disappeared Wednesday as the arb widened, and traders said a surplus of light crude is driving the change. LLS sold for $16.05 and $16.40 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, in the same range as deals Tuesday but basically even with a widening WTI-Brent spread "There's so much crude out there, I don't think anybody needs to pay a premium over the arb," said trading consultant John Troland. The shift breaks a pattern that had persisted since February, with as much as a $6 premium for LLS over Brent in late March. Mars sour also was closing on LLS, with a spread between the two that had been as wide as $6 in favor of LLS recently closing to less than $5. Mars was bargaining in a bid-ask range of $11.20 bid against $11.80 offered, up from assessment at $11.30 at the end of trading Tuesday, according to Houston Street. Midcontinent crudes weakened with Bakken dropping 70 cents to sell at a $2.50 discount to WTI. U.S. crude oil inventories last week hit the highest level since August 1990 as product stocks declined, a weekly government report said Wednesday. Just before noon CDT (1600 GMT), the transatlantic WTI-Brent spread stood at about $16.20 in favor of Brent, about 50 cents wider than at settlement Tuesday. Stronger Brent against WTI tends to support cash crude premiums. On futures markets just before noon, June WTI was off 35 cents at $96.66 a barrel. June Brent was up 15 cents at $112.88. Futures market analysts cited concerns about European stability and surging U.S. crude oil inventories.