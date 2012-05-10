US Cash Crude-Transatlantic spread weakens grades

* LLS sells for $14 over WTI, off more than $2 * Mars sells for $11.30 over, down about 60 cents * Transatlantic spread hovers around $16 * Bakken off 10 cents WTI minus $1.90 HOUSTON, May 10 U.S. cash crude differentials weakened on Thursday as Light Louisiana Sweet fell further against the transatlantic spread on a surplus of light, sweet crudes. "Sweets are taking the biggest hit as folks are now paying a discount for LLS against the arb," trading consultant John Troland said at mid-morning. LLS, which since February had traded at a premium to the arb, fell to a discount in early May, and the discount was deepening Thursday. LLS sold down to $14 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, more than $2 weaker than Wednesday, while the arb stayed near $16 in favor of Brent, discounting LLS $2 to Brent. Traders cited a surplus of light, sweet crudes on the U.S. Gulf Coast for the weakness as more and more Bakken, Eagle Ford and other shale production arrives at refineries. Bakken crude sold for $1.90 a barrel less than WTI, weaker by 10 cents than on Wednesday. Mars sour sold for $11.30 a barrel over WTI, down from deals as strong as $11.90 the previous day's session. On futures markets about 1 p.m. CDT (1800 GMT), June WTI was selling about 43 cents lower at about $97.24 a barrel. June Brent was 10 cents weaker at $113.10. The WTI-Brent spread stood at about $15.86.