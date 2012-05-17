US Cash Crude-Trade quiet as Seaway reversal begins

* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.25, down 25 cents * Bonito falls 60 cents to WTI plus $10.00 * WTI at Midland gains 75 cents to WTI minus $4.50 * Transatlantic arbitrage narrows by $4.35 By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 16 Most U.S. cash crude differentials weakened as the transatlantic arb pulled in over $4 after the announcement that Seaway had begun operations to move the glut of crude out of the oversupplied Midwest down to the Gulf Coast refineries. Conversely, differentials of West Texas Intermediate out of Midwest hub of Midland, Texas rose 75 cents to trade at $4.50 under the West Texas Intermediate contract. The opening of the Seaway, the first pipeline project to begin to alleviate the record high stocks at the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, has increased the value of crudes priced from Midland. July WTI ex Midland was pegged even higher at $3.75 a barrel under the WTI. However, the narrowing of the transatlantic spread also narrowed the spread between two very similar crudes. The price difference between Light Louisiana Sweet and Brent crude fell from about $7 on Wednesday to over $3 after news of the reversal reached the market. Light Louisiana Sweet , the Gulf cash crude benchmark, fell 25 cents to trade at $12.25 over WTI. Bonito Sour traded down 60 cents at $10.00 over WTI. "Brent/WTI widened out sharply yesterday with the expiration of June Brent," said John Troland, independent oil adviser based in Houston. "Today it's going sharply the other way. But folks I talk to seem to think there is a fair amount of trading for June needed to balance before next Friday," he added, referring to the end of trade for June delivery. The transatlantic spread narrowed $4.35 a barrel to settle at $14.55. On Wednesday, the spread settled at $18.90 a barrel.