US Cash Crude-Arb still major factor in pricing

* LLS trades at WTI plus $12.25, unchanged * WTI at Midland gains 75 cents to WTI minus $4.00 * Transatlantic arbitrage widens 12 cents By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 18 The transatlantic arbitrage widened slightly on Friday but not enough to support stronger prices for U.S. Gulf Coast cash crudes, while Midwestern crudes inched up, supported by the first pipeline project to siphon off the glut of oil stranded in the U.S. midcontinent. The opening of the Seaway, the first pipeline project to begin to alleviate the record-high stocks at the oil hub of Cushing, Oklahoma, has increased the value of crudes priced from Midland, Texas. Differentials of West Texas Intermediate out of Midland rose 75 cents to trade at $4.00 under the West Texas Intermediate contract. Light Louisiana Sweet , the Gulf cash crude benchmark, held at Thursday's level of $12.25 over WTI. However, Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients it expects LLS prices to rebound back over Brent crude prices. "Although the Seaway will increase light sweet crude supplies on the U.S. Gulf Coast, we believe the closure of the transatlantic light sweet crude oil arb is unwarranted," Goldman said. The transatlantic spread widened by 12 cents to $14.67 in favor of Brent. On Thursday, it narrowed $4.35 a barrel to settle at $14.55. On Wednesday, the spread settled at $18.90 a barrel.