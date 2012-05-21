US Cash Crude - After Seaway startup, grades mixed

* Mars sour sells for $10.90 over WTI, up 25 cents * WTI at Midland trades at $4.40 under WTI, off 40 cents * First trading day after startup of reversed Seaway pipeline * Transatlantic spread widens, but end of month weighs HOUSTON, May 21 U.S. cash crude differentials were mixed on Monday after startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline over the weekend began easing the glut of crude at Cushing, Oklahoma. Mars sour sold for $10.90 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, up from $10.65 on Friday. WTI at Midland weakened a bit to $4.40 under WTI from $4 under Friday. The moves were the opposite of expectations at the first actual shipment from Cushing, delivery point for the NYMEX oil futures contract, toward the Gulf Coast refining center. Seaway reversal was the first of several projects aimed at ending the landlocked status of crude at Cushing, which has been discounted to Brent due to surging northern U.S. and Canadian production and a shortage of pipelines to the south. The first oil will take 12 days to reach Houston but, because trading is for one-month forward delivery, it already was a factor in the market. "I think people are feeling their way along in the early days of Seaway reversal," said trading consultant John Troland. "It's going to take a while to shake out." The usual end-of-the-month volatility as trade thins and buyers finish their slates could be muting the impact of Seaway startup, which occurred Saturday, traders and brokers said. The June WTI contract expires Tuesday and the deadline for scheduling June pipeline shipments is Friday. Analysts had forecast the WTI-Brent transatlantic spread as WTI from Cushing moved closer to Brent at the Gulf Coast. They also forecast stronger Midland grade prices. "The actual effect depends what crudes come down," Troland said, noting Cushing has both light sweet and heavy sour. "Until we get an actual feel for what comes down, we won't know." Refinery margins on the Gulf Coast were up as Seaway reversal pushed LLS into discount against Brent after months at a premium, Credit Suisse said in its weekly report. On futures markets at 12 noon CDT (1700 GMT), June WTI was selling just under $92.50 a barrel, up about $1. July Brent was trading up nearly $1.40 at about $108.55 a barrel. The July-July WTI-Brent spread, at about $15.75 in favor of Brent, was about 40 cents wider than Friday's settle.