US Cash Crude-Softer as spread pulls in

* Bonito slips 65 cents WTI plus $9.85 * HLS trades at $14.25 over WTI, down $1.00 * Mars drops 75 cents to trade at WTI plus $9.85 * Transatlantic spread narrows as roll begins By Janet McGurty NEW YORK, May 23 U.S. cash crude differentials were softer on the first day of the June-July roll as the transatlantic spread moved in and traders looked to finish up buying and balance out June positions. Heavy Louisiana Sweet , gaining popularity as a blending crude for the very light and sweet oil shale crudes like Bakken and Eagle Ford, fell $1.00 to trade at $14.25 over West Texas Intermediate. Production of crude from the lower 48 states rose over 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 5.58 million bpd from a year earlier, said weekly government data released on Wednesday. In March, production from the Bakken region in North Dakota alone was about 510,000 bpd. Mars sour dropped 75 cents from Tuesday's low, selling at a low $9.85 over WTI. By the end of trade on Wednesday, barrels for July delivery were practically on par with those for June delivery. Bonito Sour fell 65 cents to also trade at $9.85 a barrel. Eugene Island dropped $1.40 to trade at $9.60 over WTI. July U.S. crude became the front month on Wednesday and the three days of roll trade began, when cash traders make deals against the expired contract to finish June pipelining plans by Friday. Seaway is expected to weigh on Gulf Coast crudes as it brings crude from the U.S. futures trading hub at Cushing, Oklahoma, to the largest concentration of oil refineries in the country along the Gulf Coast. The July-July WTI-Brent spread narrowed 90 cents to settle at $15.66, another weakening factor for U.S. Gulf Coast cash crudes which tracked the Brent benchmark lower. On futures markets, July WTI dropped $1.95 to settle at $89.90 a barrel. July Brent settled $2.85 lower at $105.56 a barrel. Futures prices fell as positive negotiations between Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog eased supply fears, while demand fears were piqued by a slowing Chinese economy and constant worry about Euro zone debt.