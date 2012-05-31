US Cash Crude-Grades flat to weaker as arb narrows

* LLS $12 to $11.70 over WTI, 20 cents weaker than Wednesday * Mars deals down 6 cents at premium of $9.94 * Alaska stays strong in July deal for $16.25 over * Bakken sharply weaker on Mandan refinery work HOUSTON, May 31 U.S. Gulf Coast cash crude differentials were flat to weaker on Thursday as the transatlantic spread narrowed, but Bakken weakened and Alaska stayed strong. Light Louisiana Sweet sold early at $12 and later down to $11.70 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, the latter being 20 cents weaker than a deal reported Wednesday at a premium of $11.90. Mars sour traded early at $10.15 and later down to $9.94 over WTI, the latter being 6 cents weaker than a deal reported Wednesday at $10. Houston Street, the online platform where the $9.94 deal was reported, allows odd-number prices on deals. Bakken, North Dakota, crude at Clearbrook bargained sharply weaker being bid at $8 under WTI against an offer of $7 under WTI, reflecting weaker demand due to expansion work at Tesoro's Mandan refinery. Alaska North Slope crude for July delivery sold for $16.25 over WTI late Wednesday, unchanged from the last publicly reported deal for June, and traders cited closure of the Brent-Dubai arb keeping Russian crude away from the U.S. West Coast. The transatlantic spread narrowed from nearly $16 in favor of Brent early in the day to about $15.40 by midday, which tended to weigh on cash crudes. Buying interest also was weak on expectations of a build in U.S. crude oil inventories. The expectation were confirmed late in the morning in a U.S. Energy Information Administration weekly report. Interestingly, however, Cushing, Oklahoma, inventories were flat though still high at 46.8 million barrels, likely reflecting startup of the reversed Seaway pipeline making Cushing crude directly available to Gulf Coast refiners. Other factors in weak buying interest were the fact that it is early in the July physical trading month so there's no rush to complete buying programs yet, and futures prices -- against which cash crudes price -- were falling, traders said. "Choppy WTI-Brent spread is making it hard to execute," a broker said. On futures markets just before 11 a.m. CDT (1600 GMT), July WTI was selling about $1.75 weaker at about $86 a barrel. July Brent was near $101.40, off more than $2. Futures market analysts cited concerns about the world economy.