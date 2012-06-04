US Cash Crude-Grades ease as arb narrows

* LLS sells for $11.80, off 5 cents from late Friday * Mars sells for $9.75, down 45 cents from previous session * Trading picks up, oil futures flat to down, spread narrows HOUSTON, June 4 U.S. cash crude differentials eased Monday as trading accelerated in the second week of the July trading month and futures prices tested lower levels. Light Louisiana Sweet sold for $11.80 a barrel over West Texas Intermediate, down 5 cents from late Friday. Mars sour sold for $9.75, off 45 cents. Bakken crude sold for $11.50 a barrel under WTI, $1 weaker than Friday, and traders said it was affected by a steep slide in Canadian premiums due to refinery work. There was a late report of a deal at $16 for Alaska North Slope crude for July delivery, 25 cents weaker than the last publicly reported deal. "Pretty decent trading so far today, particularly in the Gulf Coast sour and Midland grades," said trading consultant John Troland. "Narrower arb is weighing." On futures markets about 12:30 p.m. CDT (1730 GMT), July WTI was up about 10 cents at about $83.30 a barrel, but it was volatile and bouncing in and out of negative territory. July Brent also was off more than 30 cents at about $98. The transatlantic spread , rangebound between $15 and $16 since May 21, pushed below $15 in favor of Brent. Stronger WTI against Brent tends to weigh on cash crudes.